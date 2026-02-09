EU ramps up drone training for African forces to counter threats

Credit: European Commission

European Commission officials visited Chad in January 2026 as part of an EU-funded programme supporting the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), including advanced training for drone pilots.

The mission was carried out by the EU’s Foreign Policy Instruments service in connection with support financed through the European Peace Facility (EPF), the Commission announced on Friday.

During the visit, EU representatives observed an advanced drone pilot training session delivered by Défense Conseil International (DCI) to MNJTF personnel.

The Commission said the support includes an “integrated” package combining drone equipment with training designed to help the force use drones and counter hostile drone use in operations.

Training is being delivered in phases, starting with classroom teaching and practice on a drone simulator, followed by flights using operational unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in conditions meant to reflect real missions.

Two additional modules cover maintenance and a “train-the-trainer” course to enable MNJTF personnel to operate, maintain and teach the use of the equipment themselves.

Drones and wider equipment support

Eight drones have been delivered so far, with further deliveries planned to help counter the use of drones by terrorist groups, according to the Commission.

The EU support package also includes military equipment and infrastructure for the MNJTF such as the refurbishment of a nautical base, anti-drone systems, boats, individual equipment and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services.

The EU has provided €130 million in support for the MNJTF since 2022.