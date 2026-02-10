Temporary protection for Ukrainians in EU rose in December as war persisted

Credit: Openverse

A total of 4.35 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU on 31 December 2025.

The number was up by 24,675 people compared with the end of November 2025, an increase of 0.6%, Eurostat announced on Tuesday.

Germany hosted the largest number of people covered by the scheme, with 1,250,620 beneficiaries, followed by Poland with 969,240 and Czechia with 393,055.

Across 26 EU countries with available data, beneficiary numbers rose in 22 countries between the end of November and the end of December, with the biggest increases in Germany (+9,620), Spain (+2,235) and Romania (+2,160).

Numbers fell in four countries, with the largest decreases recorded in France (-1,250) and Estonia (-470).

Where temporary protection was highest relative to population

Czechia recorded 36.0 temporary protection beneficiaries per 1,000 people, the highest ratio in the EU, followed by Poland (26.6) and Cyprus and Slovakia (both 25.8), while the EU-wide figure was 9.7 per 1,000.

Ukrainian citizens accounted for more than 98.4% of temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU as of 31 December 2025.

Adult women made up 43.6% of beneficiaries, minors accounted for 30.5%, and adult men represented 25.9%.

Temporary protection is an EU status introduced after Russia’s war against Ukraine to give displaced people the right to stay and access services without going through the full asylum process.

EU member states agreed in June 2025 to extend temporary protection from 4 March 2026 to 4 March 2027, it added.