New wine rules set EU stage for labelling and disaster relief

MEPs have backed a provisional deal with EU member states to update rules for the wine sector, including new labelling terms for alcohol-free and reduced-alcohol wines.

The European Parliament approved the agreement by 625 votes to 15, with 11 abstentions, after a deal was reached with member states on 4 December 2025, the parliamentary press service announced on Tuesday.

Under the agreed definitions, “alcohol-free” wine could be labelled with “0.0%” when the product does not exceed 0.05% alcohol by volume.

Wines above 0.5% alcohol by volume, but at least 30% lower than the standard alcoholic strength for that wine category before de-alcoholisation, would be labelled “alcohol reduced.”

Support measures and promotion

The text includes additional support for winegrowers in response to severe natural disasters, extreme weather conditions or plant disease outbreaks, the European Parliament said.

It also allows EU funds to be used for “grubbing up” – removing vines – and sets a national payment ceiling for wine distillation and green harvesting at 25% of the total available funds per member state.

The agreement also provides extra support for promoting wine tourism, and sets out co-financing rates for activities including advertising, events, exhibitions and studies, with EU funding of up to 60%.

Member states could add up to 30% for small and medium-sized enterprises and 20% for larger companies, with support lasting for three years and renewable twice for up to nine years in total.

Rapporteur Esther Herranz García (EPP, Spain) said the law offered “concrete tools” for the sector, including the use of European funding for crisis measures and changes to promotion and co-financing conditions.

The provisional agreement still needs approval by the Council of the EU before the rules can enter into force.