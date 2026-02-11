Wednesday 11 February 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Number of EU's female scientists, engineers more than doubles in 16 years
The number of women working as scientists and engineers in the EU rose from 3.4 million in 2008 to 7.9 million in 2024.

Women made up 40.5% of scientists and engineers across all economic activities in 2024, Eurostat announced on Wednesday.

Their share was higher in services, at 45.0%, and in knowledge-intensive services — sectors such as information, finance and professional activities — at 45.1%.

In manufacturing, women accounted for 22.4% of scientists and engineers in 2024, while the figure was 23.6% in other activities.

Scientists and engineers in the EU, 2024 (% of the total, by sex and sector of activity). Horizontal bar chart. Full access to the dataset below.

Wide differences between countries and regions

The proportion of female scientists and engineers varied across EU countries in 2024, ranging from 50.9% in Latvia to 30.7% in Finland, Eurostat reported.

Other countries with higher shares included Denmark (48.8%), Estonia (47.9%), Spain (47.6%), and Bulgaria and Ireland (both 47.3%).

Among the countries with the lowest representation after Finland were Hungary (31.7%), Luxembourg (32.4%), Slovakia (33.6%) and Germany (34.6%).

At a broad regional level, women were the majority of scientists and engineers in 11 EU regions in 2024, including Canarias in Spain (58.8%) and the Portuguese islands Região Autónoma dos Açores (57.3%) and Madeira (56.4%).

The smallest proportions were recorded in Közép-Magyarország in Hungary (30.0%) and Manner-Suomi in Finland (30.7%), as well as Sud in Italy (31.1%) and several German regions including Rheinland-Pfalz (31.3%), Baden-Württemberg (31.7%) and Hessen (32.3%).

The figures were published ahead of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on 11 February.

