EU launches European Ocean Board, invites experts to shape policies

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a four-week call for applications to join a new High-Level European Ocean Board, an expert group set up under the European Ocean Pact.

Up to 25 members will be selected based on experience in ocean-related fields including the maritime economy and marine or coastal policy, as well as the seniority and skills of proposed representatives, the Commission informed in a statement on Wednesday.

Applicants will also need a good command of English to take part in discussions.

Members are expected to advise the Commission on implementing the European Ocean Pact, provide opinions on specific Ocean Pact matters, and foster dialogue to support coherence between EU policies and private-sector initiatives.

The first meeting is scheduled for March 2026 and appointments will run for up to five years, with meetings held annually.

Participation will not be paid, but travel and subsistence costs will be reimbursed.

Who can apply and what the pact is

The board is open to representatives from civil society or organisations at EU level with expertise in ocean-related areas, with geographical representation across EU countries among the selection criteria.

The European Ocean Pact was launched in June 2025 as a framework for the EU’s ocean-related policies and actions.