EU invests €347m to shield submarine cables from damage, sabotage

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has adopted a “Cable Security Toolbox” and backed 13 submarine cable projects worth €347 million to strengthen the protection of undersea data links that carry most intercontinental internet traffic.

Submarine data cables are fibre-optic lines laid on the seabed that transmit almost all internet data between continents, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The measures include a new set of recommended actions for EU countries and cable operators, alongside a list of “Cable Projects of European Interest” intended to guide public funding decisions over the next 15 years.

The package forms part of the EU Action Plan on Cable Security, launched almost a year ago, and follows concerns about cable damage including possible sabotage.

Funding for repairs, monitoring and new projects

Funding under the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) will support cable construction, monitoring systems and repair capacity, the Commission said.

A total of €60 million is due to be available in 2026 for cable repair equipment, with a separate €20 million call for monitoring tools that can detect damage and track seabed conditions.

A further €267 million is set to be made available in 2026 and 2027 for the priority projects.

The Commission has also launched a €20 million call focused on faster repairs, with equipment to be placed at ports and shipyards, and a first pilot planned for the Baltic Sea, where disruptions have increased in recent years.