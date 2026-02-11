EU clears $32b Google-Wiz merger, saying rivals not threatened

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has approved Google’s proposed $32 billion acquisition of cloud security company Wiz, saying the deal raises no competition concerns in the European Economic Area.

Google provides cloud infrastructure through Google Cloud Platform and also sells cloud security services, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wiz sells a “cloud-native application protection platform” — a security tool used by cloud customers, including large European businesses, to protect applications against cyber threats across different cloud environments.

The Commission said its investigation focused on the cloud security sector, where both companies are active, and its link to the market for cloud infrastructure, where Google competes with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Regulators collected feedback from customers and rival suppliers of cloud security and cloud infrastructure services while examining the deal.

What the Commission examined

The Commission found customers would have several credible alternatives if Google bundled Wiz’s multi-cloud security platform with its existing products, or if Wiz’s software stopped working with cloud services other than Google’s.

It also examined whether Google would gain access to commercially sensitive data about rival cloud providers that integrate with Wiz’s products, and concluded the data was not commercially sensitive and could generally be accessed by other security software companies.

The transaction was cleared unconditionally after the Commission concluded it would not raise competition concerns in any of the markets examined in the EEA.

The deal was notified to the Commission on 6 January 2026, it said.