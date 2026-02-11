New ECB supervision head appointed amid shifting focus on smaller banks

The European Central Bank. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Thomas Broeng Jorgensen has been appointed Director General for Specialised Institutions and Less Significant Institutions at the European Central Bank and will start on 1 March 2026.

Jorgensen will be responsible for the ECB’s direct supervision of banks with specialised business models and for overseeing the supervision of “less significant” banks carried out by national supervisors, the ECB announced on Wednesday.

Less significant banks are typically smaller lenders that are supervised day to day by national authorities, with the ECB setting the framework and monitoring how supervision is applied across the euro area.

Jorgensen replaces Patrick Amis, who has been appointed Director General Horizontal Line Supervision.

Career background and supervision structure

Jorgensen has served as Deputy Director General responsible for the direct supervision of systemic and international banks since 2021, following earlier roles as Head of Division in the same area, the ECB said.

He joined the ECB in 2014 at the start of European banking supervision as Head of Division responsible for supervisory policies, and previously held senior roles at the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and Denmark’s Ministry of Economy and Business Affairs and Ministry of Finance.

Bank-specific supervision at the ECB is split across three directorates general based on banks’ business models: systemic and international banks, universal and diversified institutions, and specialised institutions and less significant institutions.