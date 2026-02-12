EU energy prices drop sharply, but still 66% above 2021 levels

Credit: Unsplash.com

Industrial producer prices for energy in the EU fell in December 2025, dropping 1.3% from the previous month and 7.7% compared with December 2024.

The figures track changes in prices charged by producers before products reach consumers, using the producer price index (PPI), Eurostat informed on Thursday.

Producer prices for electricity and gas supply rose 0.1% in December 2025 compared with November, but were 7.4% lower than a year earlier.

Prices for the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas fell 3.7% month on month and 23.2% year on year in December 2025.

Five-year picture

Energy producer prices surged in 2022 before entering a period of decline, based on the five-year trend.

Despite the falls seen more recently, energy producer prices were still 66.3% higher in December 2025 than in January 2021.