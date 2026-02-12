EU Parliament warns of possible war crimes in Syria as abuses escalate

Credit: Unsplash.com

MEPs have warned that reported abuses in north-east Syria — including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and attacks on civilian infrastructure — may amount to serious breaches of international humanitarian law and, in some cases, war crimes.

The European Parliament cited “credible reports” from the United Nations and non-governmental organisations describing recent abuses, particularly against the Kurdish population, including desecration of corpses, vandalised burial grounds and the use of unguided munitions in civilian areas, the parliamentary press service reported on Thursday.

The resolution was adopted by 363 votes in favour, 71 against and 81 abstentions.

MEPs said they were concerned about what they described as a deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region and called on the EU to increase humanitarian assistance.

Ceasefire and concerns over Daesh detainees

The Parliament welcomed a recent agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syria’s transitional government and said it supported the ceasefire, as well as recognition of Kurdish civil and educational rights.

It urged all parties to uphold existing arrangements and called on regional actors, including Turkey, to avoid actions that could undermine the ceasefire by taking military action or backing armed groups.

MEPs also called on Syrian authorities to protect the rights of all communities, including Arabs, Kurds, Sunnis, Shias, Alawites, Christians, Druze and Yazidis, and said guarantees should be enshrined in the constitution while maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity.

The Parliament raised concerns about the risk posed by escaped Daesh fighters and affiliates from detention facilities and camps in north-east Syria, referring to the group also known as Islamic State.

Shifting responsibility for detainees to Iraq could create uncertainty and dependence on third countries’ capacity and political will, MEPs warned in the statement.

Member states were urged to repatriate all their nationals, especially children, from the al-Hol and al-Roj camps and to prosecute adults through fair trials.

MEPs also criticised a US decision to withdraw troops from Syria and Iraq and called on the EU, its member states and partners to step up efforts to prevent any Daesh resurgence from threatening Syria, the region and Europe.