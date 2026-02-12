MEPs push EU agenda on gender-based violence ahead of UN talks

European Parliament Hemicycle in Strasbourg. Credit: David Iliff

The European Parliament has adopted its position ahead of the UN Commission on the Status of Women’s seventieth session, putting access to justice and women’s participation in decision-making at the centre of the EU’s approach.

The Parliament’s text reflects recent EU legislative work on victims’ rights and sets out priorities including legal aid, victim support services, compensation paid by offenders, and protection for women and girls facing persecution, the Renew Europe Group informed in a statement on Thursday.

The text also includes action against gender-based violence, including online abuse that can deter women from public life, according to Renew Europe.

Lucia Yar, a Slovak Renew Europe MEP, said: “Justice is the difference between rights that exist on paper and rights that exist in real life.”

She noted the priorities include legal aid, courts being equipped to deal with gender-based violence, and “real accountability for perpetrators”, adding that online abuse can push women out of public debate.

UN women’s rights meeting in March 2026

The seventieth session of the Commission on the Status of Women — a UN body focused on gender equality — will take place at United Nations Headquarters in New York from 9 to 19 March 2026.