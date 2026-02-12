EU Parliament condemns repression in Iran, Turkey, Uganda in sharp rebuke

This general view shows Members of the European Parliament during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, on October 23, 2024. Credit: AFP/Belga

European Parliament lawmakers have adopted three resolutions condemning alleged human rights abuses in Iran, Turkey and Uganda.

MEPs denounced what they described as violence by Iran’s authorities against civilians, including civil society actors, protesters, women, minorities and communities, and called for the immediate release of women held in detention, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, the parliamentary press service announced on Thursday.

The Parliament said it was concerned by reports estimating the death toll from recent protests may be about 35,000 and warned documented acts meet the threshold for crimes against humanity. It called for alleged atrocities to be independently documented by UN bodies and for evidence to be preserved for future prosecutions.

The text urged an end to violence and repression against civilians, including arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances and torture, and urged Iran’s authorities to stop harassing and prosecuting doctors and healthcare workers who treat injured protesters.

Foreign journalists and Christians targeted in Turkey

MEPs also condemned what they described as the targeted expulsion of foreign journalists and foreign Christians in Turkey under “unsubstantiated” national security grounds and without due process.

The Parliament called on Turkey to end judicial and administrative harassment of foreign journalists and to halt deportation and legal proceedings against Iranian independent journalist Kaveh Taheri and Swedish journalist Joakim Medin, among others..

It also urged Turkey to stop using administrative security codes N-82 and G-87 — which it said designate at least 300 foreign Christian people as national security threats — and to provide individual reasoned decisions subject to independent judicial review, as well as to allow those expelled to return.

On Uganda, MEPs condemned the conduct of elections held on 15 January 2026, saying they were marred by abuses, intimidation, fraud, violence and a nationwide internet blackout.

Lawmakers called for the immediate and unconditional release of National Unity Platform leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, and opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye, as well as others they said were arbitrarily detained, while also denouncing the killing of NUP supporter Mesach Okello.

The resolution urged Uganda to stop using military trials against civilians and to disclose the whereabouts of missing people.

The Iran resolution passed by 524 votes to 3, with 41 abstentions; the Turkey text by 502 to 2, with 59 abstentions; and the Uganda resolution by 514 to 3, with 56 abstentions.