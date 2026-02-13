Ageing EU population's median age reaches 44.9 years

Credit: Unsplash.com

The median age of the EU’s population reached 44.9 years on 1 January 2025, meaning half of people were older than that and half younger.

Across the bloc, the median age ranged from 39.6 years in Ireland to 49.1 years in Italy, Eurostat reported on Friday.

The EU median age rose by 2.1 years compared with 2015, increasing from 42.8 years to 44.9 years.

All EU countries recorded increases over the decade except Germany and Malta, where the median age fell by 0.4 years in each case.

Slovakia and Cyprus saw the largest rise, with median age up by 4.0 years since 2015.

Italy followed with an increase of 3.9 years, while Greece and Poland each rose by 3.8 years and Portugal by 3.7 years.

Native-born older than foreign-born in EU estimate

The estimated median age of native-born people in EU countries was 45.2 years on 1 January 2025, compared with 43.1 years for foreign-born people.

That put the native-born median age 2.1 years higher than the foreign-born median age across the EU.