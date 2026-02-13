EU greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.1% as households lead the increase

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU’s seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 828 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents in the third quarter of 2025, up 1.1% from the previous quarter as GDP rose 0.4%.

The figures are based on quarterly estimates of greenhouse gas emissions by economic activity, with “seasonally adjusted” meaning the data have been smoothed to remove regular seasonal patterns such as weather and holiday effects, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Households recorded the biggest rise in emissions, up 3.6% compared with the second quarter, followed by manufacturing at +1.4%.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply was the only sector to record a fall, down 0.8% over the same period.

Compared with the third quarter of 2024, emissions were unchanged, while the EU’s seasonally and calendar adjusted GDP increased by 1.6%.

Emissions fell in 10 member states

Emissions increased in 17 EU countries and decreased in 10 in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the previous quarter, Eurostat informed.

The largest estimated reductions were in Estonia ( - 17.4%), Slovenia ( - 5.7%) and Cyprus ( - 5.2%).

Of the 10 countries where emissions fell, only Lithuania also recorded a decline in GDP, while the other nine — Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia, as well as Lithuania — reduced emissions while growing or maintaining GDP.