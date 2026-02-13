EU slaps anti-dumping duties on ABS plastic imports from Korea, Taiwan

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on imports of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) from Taiwan and the Republic of Korea, following an investigation into pricing practices.

The duties range from 5.2% to 7.5% for Korea and from 10.9% to 21.7% for Taiwan, the Commission revealed on Friday.

The measures follow an investigation that found ABS from Taiwan and Korea was entering the EU at “dumped” prices — meaning sold in the bloc at unfairly low prices compared with normal market levels — and that this was injuring EU manufacturers.

EU-based producers affected are located in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, where about 920 people are directly employed in making the product.

Provisional duties were introduced earlier in the process on 14 August 2025.

ABS use and market figures

ABS is a plastic used across sectors including automotive parts such as bumpers, household appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers, electronics such as keyboards and phone cases, furniture, construction products including pipes and tubes, medical devices, and toys including LEGO bricks, the Commission said.

The EU market for ABS was estimated at €1.4 billion, with imports from Korea and Taiwan reaching a combined market share of 31% in the period October 2023 to September 2024.

Over the same period, the EU industry’s market share fell to 63%, down from 72% in 2020.

The legal text setting out the definitive measures was published in the EU’s Official Journal.