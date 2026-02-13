EU imposes major anti-dumping duties on Chinese valine imports

Credit: European Commission

Anti-dumping duties of between 31.3% and 53.8% have been imposed on imports of valine from China entering the EU.

The definitive duties follow an investigation which found that valine from China was being imported at “dumped” prices — meaning sold below what was judged to be a normal value — and that this was causing injury to the EU’s valine industry, located in France, the European Commission informed in a statement on Friday.

Valine is an amino acid sold in food, feed and pharmaceutical grades, and is used in animal feed — mainly for pork and poultry — as well as in dietary supplements and medicines.

€100 million market

The EU market for valine is worth about €100 million, with imports from China valued at around €80 million.

Details of the definitive measures have been published in an EU legal text.