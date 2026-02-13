EU banking assets climb to €33.44 trillion, but bad loan ratio rises

Credit: Unsplash.com

The total assets held by EU-headquartered credit institutions rose by 0.95% over the year to €33.44 trillion at the end of September 2025.

Total assets increased from €33.12 trillion in September 2024 to €33.44 trillion a year later, according to new consolidated banking data published by the European Central Bank on Friday.

The aggregate ratio of non-performing loans — loans where borrowers are not keeping up with repayments — edged up by 0.01 percentage points to 1.97% in September 2025.

Return on equity, a measure of profitability, stood at 7.41% in September 2025.

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio — a key indicator of how much high-quality capital banks hold relative to risk — was 16.43% at the end of September 2025.

What the dataset covers

The quarterly dataset is compiled on a group consolidated basis and covers 336 banking groups and 2,289 stand-alone credit institutions, as well as non-EU controlled subsidiaries and branches operating in the EU, accounting for nearly 100% of the EU banking sector’s balance sheet, according to the ECB.

The central bank said the quarterly figures provide a subset of the information available in its year-end dataset and include revisions to some previously published data.