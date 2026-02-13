Czech transport, energy revitalised as EIB delivers €1.93 billion boost

Credit: European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group signed €1.93 billion in new financing in the Czech Republic in 2025 for projects spanning transport, energy networks, company funding and housing.

Almost half of the total backed transport schemes, including close to €680 million for railway upgrades on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and about €205 million for a 12.6-kilometre section of the Prague Ring Road, the EIB announced on Thursday.

The rail funding included a CZK 12 billion loan to the Czech government for technology and design improvements on routes linking countries including Austria and Poland, as well as a separate loan of more than €200 million for repairs and upgrades to regional and TEN-T lines and for new maintenance vehicles and equipment.

Works on rail lines include deployment of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) — a signalling and control standard designed to help trains run safely across borders — and safety improvements at level crossings.

Power grids, business lending and housing

In energy, the EIB provided a €400 million loan to electricity supplier ČEZ for power-grid reinforcement and digitalisation, with the project expected to enable the integration of up to 5.5 gigawatts of renewable energy.

A further €100 million loan went to transmission system operator ČEPS to refurbish and extend more than 500 kilometres of high-voltage lines.

To support company finance, the EIB provided a €200 million guarantee to a local subsidiary of UniCredit SpA, which is expected to unlock up to €400 million in lending for mid-sized companies on favourable terms through UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The EIB also provided a municipal framework loan of €121 million to Brno for urban development, and a loan of up to €60 million to Česká spořitelna to support construction of more than 700 apartments in four areas of Prague.

“The EIB remains a reliable partner for both the public and private sectors in the Czech Republic,” EIB Vice-President Marek Mora said in the update.

Total EIB Group financing in the Czech Republic over the past five years reached €9.32 billion, with 2025 support equivalent to about 0.6% of the country’s gross domestic product.