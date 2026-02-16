Business starts rising in EU despite bankruptcies surging across key sectors

Monday 16 February 2026
Monday 16 February 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Business registrations in the EU rose by 0.5% in the final quarter of 2025 compared with the previous quarter, while bankruptcy declarations increased by 2.5%.

The figures cover the fourth quarter of 2025 and compare it with the third quarter, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Registrations increased in five of eight parts of the “business economy” — a broad grouping of non-financial market sectors.

The biggest rise in new business registrations was in the information and communication sector, up 6.4% over the quarter, followed by industry at 4.9% and accommodation and food services at 1.3%.

Smaller falls were recorded in trade (down 0.3%) and in construction and transport (both down 0.1%).

Registrations of businesses and declaration of bankruptcies in the EU, Q1 2019 to Q4 2025 (seasonally adjusted data; 2021=100). Chart. See link to the full database below.

Bankruptcies rose in most sectors

Bankruptcy declarations increased in six of eight sectors in the quarter, Eurostat said.

Accommodation and food services recorded the largest rise in bankruptcies at 8.6%, followed by information and communication at 7.9% and transport at 5.6%.

Bankruptcies fell in trade by 3.4% and in finance by 0.7% over the same period.

