Maldives, EU pledge deeper ties after first Partnership Dialogue

Credit: Unsplash.com

The Maldives and the European Union held their first Maldives – EU Partnership Dialogue in Malé on 9 February 2026.

The meeting built on Senior Officials’ Meetings that have been held annually since 2020, the two sides said in a joint statement on Monday, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The dialogue followed the Maldives signing the Samoa Agreement — a framework governing EU relations with countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific — on 1 July 2024.

Discussions covered democratic governance, human rights, climate action, maritime and regional security, trade, fisheries and people-to-people exchanges, the statement said.

Both sides stressed democratic values and fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and opinion, and the need for space for civil society.

They also exchanged views on recent political, economic and social developments, focusing on infrastructure development, sound financial management and the fight against corruption, digital transformation, education and economic diversification.

The Maldives thanked the EU for support for democratic processes, including recommendations from EU Election Observation Follow-up Missions, whose most recent visit concluded in November 2025.

Trade, security and climate cooperation

The EU encouraged the Maldives to comply with commitments as a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the statement said.

The Maldives acknowledged EU support on training and regional maritime initiatives, including the CRIMARIO programme, which the statement described as helping safeguard key maritime routes.

The two sides identified ways to deepen and expand security cooperation in coming years.

On trade, the Maldives and the EU discussed expanding bilateral trade and improving market access for Maldivian fish products in the EU.

They also discussed tariff barriers and reforms intended to attract investment and support long-term growth.

Climate resilience and biodiversity were also on the agenda, including a proposed financing agreement for a “Community-based Mangrove Protection and Rehabilitation in the Maldives” project under the Maldives Annual Action Programme 2025.

The agreement is expected to provide an additional €4 million for mangrove conservation efforts, it said.

The EU offered Earth Observation data from its Copernicus satellite system. The Maldives also called for inclusion among countries exempt from Schengen visas — the visa-free travel area covering much of Europe.

Talks included developments in the Indo-Pacific region and commitment to multilateralism and the rules-based international order with the United Nations “at its core.” Discussions also took place on holding a second Maldives – EU Partnership Dialogue in Brussels in 2027, it added.

The meeting was co-chaired by Maldives Foreign Secretary Fathimath Inaya and Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and Pacific at the European External Action Service.