New EU guidance highlights gaps in green tech circularity

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has published a study setting out methods and guidelines to assess the sustainability and circularity of emerging clean energy technologies as they move from research to market.

The study argues that a growing share of the EU’s energy mix is coming from clean sources, while much of the transition still depends on new technologies under research and innovation, according to the Commission's statement issued on Tuesday.

It says the shift raises challenges including resource use, supply chain resilience, and potential environmental and social impacts that need to be addressed during technology development.

The document is intended to help align new clean energy technologies with EU goals by encouraging early and ongoing assessment of environmental, economic and social sustainability, as well as “circularity” — designing products and systems to use fewer raw materials and keep materials in use for longer.

Sector-by-sector guidance

The study provides an overview of existing assessment methods, summarises stakeholder consultation findings, and proposes “actionable approaches” that were validated and refined with ongoing Horizon Europe projects at different stages of development, the Commission said.

The study also sets out a flexible framework designed to take account of varying technology maturity levels, alongside technology-specific guidance to support concepts from laboratory research through to commercial deployment.

Five sector-specific guidelines are included, covering carbon capture, utilisation and storage; energy infrastructure; energy storage; renewable and low carbon fuels; and renewable energy technologies.

The study was funded under the Horizon Europe work programme for 2021 – 2022 and is linked to EU climate and energy goals set in the European Climate Law and the Renewable Energy Directive.