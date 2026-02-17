EU, Saudi Arabia join forces in €1m water project for Yemen

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Programme for Yemen (SDRPY) have signed a joint contract with a Yemeni organisation to boost access to water in Marib Governorate.

The collaboration is intended to improve livelihood conditions for Yemenis, with work linked to water, sanitation and hygiene, food security, agriculture and electricity, the European Commission informed in a statement on Tuesday.

The first concrete outcome named in the announcement was increased access to water in Marib, it added.

Both the EU and SDRPY signed a contract on the “Enhancing Water Security Using Renewable Energy Project in Marib Governorate” with the Selah Foundation for Development, with funding of €1 million from the EU and SAR 4,530,466 from SDRPY.

Selah will also contribute SAR 500,000.

Contract signed in Marib water project

The signing was attended by Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, general supervisor of SDRPY, and Patrick Simonnet, the EU’s ambassador to Yemen, according to the statement.

The agreement was described as an effort to strengthen coordination and complementarity between the EU and SDRPY’s work in Yemen.