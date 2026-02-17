EU accused of risking UN peace process by engaging with Trump forum

Credit: Openverse

The Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group in the European Parliament has demanded the European Commission explain the mandate and scope of its involvement in the first meeting of a “Board of Peace” in Washington on Thursday.

The initiative was launched last month by Donald Trump and is not part of any recognised international framework, the S&D group noted in a statement issued on Tuesday.

It said EU participation would run counter to established international rules and United Nations-led processes.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has warned the “Board of Peace” could become a unilateral forum that excludes Palestinians and ignores existing international agreements, including UN resolutions that guide the peace process, the statement said.

Yannis Maniatis, the S&D’s vice-president for foreign affairs, declared that there were “serious concerns” about a lack of transparency and an “unclear mandate”, and called on the Commission to “urgently report” to the European Parliament about its participation.

He said the Commission’s public statements on the matter had been contradictory, and asked who authorised any participation, why it was authorised, and how the EU would ensure accountability to Palestinians and respect for the UN.

Concerns about accountability and funding

The “Board of Peace” does not have clear accountability to the parties involved or to the United Nations, and risks bypassing the UN framework, the S&D group said.

A “pay-to-play” approach linked to participation would be “unacceptable”, it added, citing concerns about fairness, integrity and the politicisation of peace efforts for financial or political gain.

Maniatis stated that the EU should remain committed to an “inclusive peace process” based on international law and the UN.