EU seeks to overhaul energy labelling rules impacting millions of products

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has opened a four-week call for evidence on parts of the EU’s rules for energy-efficient products, with submissions open until 12 March.

The Commission announced on Tuesday that it is seeking input from manufacturers, retailers, market surveillance authorities and consumers to help prepare proposals to simplify legislation, which it plans to publish later this year.

The exercise will assess existing rules including the Energy Labelling Framework Regulation (EU/2017/1369) — the rules behind the familiar A-to-G style energy labels on products — and the Regulation on Tyre Labelling (EU/2020/740).

It will look at reducing administrative costs for businesses and improving compliance while keeping the effectiveness of current rules and the framework set by the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (EU/2024/1781).

Energy labels and the EPREL database

Stakeholders are being asked how compliance with energy and tyre labelling rules could be made simpler and more effective, the statement said.

Figures from the past five years indicate 83% of EU consumers consulted the energy label when choosing which product to buy.

The Commission is inviting both quantitative and qualitative input on possible changes to how energy labels are supplied and displayed.

It is also examining whether to make better use of EPREL — the EU’s product database for energy labels — which currently contains more than 2 million product models sold on the EU single market.

The Commission has already held an “Implementation Dialogue” and a “Reality Check” as part of its preparation, and said two further implementation reports will accompany the proposal when it is published.