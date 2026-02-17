ECB welcomes extension of key supervisory official's term

Credit: Openverse

Frank Elderson will continue as Vice-Chair of the European Central Bank’s Supervisory Board until 14 December 2028, after the Council of the European Union extended his mandate.

The extension keeps Elderson in the post until the end of his term as a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, which is the institution’s main decision-making body responsible for running day-to-day operations, the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

It stated the decision follows a proposal by its Governing Council made on 17 December 2025.

It was approved by the European Parliament on 10 February after Elderson appeared before the Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs on 28 January.

Elderson’s term extended to match Executive Board mandate

“I am honoured to continue serving as Vice‑Chair of the Supervisory Board until the end of my term as ECB Executive Board member,” Elderson said.

“Safe and sound banks are essential to maintaining the flow of finance that supports a competitive and resilient European economy,” he added.

Elderson said he remained committed to “delivering financial stability to European citizens” and cited “geopolitical and cyber threats” as well as risks linked to “the climate and nature crises.”