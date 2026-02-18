EU posts €28b trade surplus, but energy deficit still looms

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU recorded a €28.4 billion trade surplus in goods with non-EU countries in the final quarter of 2025, as exports exceeded imports.

The surplus continued a run of positive quarterly balances that began in the third quarter of 2023, following earlier deficits linked to higher energy costs from late 2021 to mid-2023, Eurostat announced on Wednesday.

Chemicals and related products delivered a surplus of €49.3 billion, while machinery and vehicles recorded a €42.3 billion surplus in the same quarter.

Food, drinks and tobacco posted a surplus of €10.8 billion, and “other goods” added €7.1 billion.

By contrast, energy remained in deficit at €62.7 billion, while other manufactured goods showed a €11.0 billion deficit and raw materials a €7.5 billion deficit.

Imports and exports both fell for a third straight quarter

Imports in the fourth quarter of 2025 were 1.4% lower than in the previous quarter, while exports fell 0.8%, Eurostat said.

Both imports and exports declined for three consecutive quarters.