EU Commissioner to attend Gaza meeting of Trump's Board of Peace

European Commission Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica is due to take part on behalf of the EU in Gaza Peace Plan talks at a meeting of President Donald Trump's Board of Peace in Washington, DC, on February 19.

Her participation is part of the EU’s commitment to implementing the ceasefire in Gaza and to wider international efforts for Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction, the European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The EU reiterated its support for a two-State solution — a framework for separate Israeli and Palestinian states — with Israel secure and a viable Palestinian state.

The Commission said the EU is the biggest provider of external assistance to the Palestinians, including a €1.6 billion multiannual programme for Palestine recovery and resilience for 2025–2027 and more than €550 million in humanitarian assistance since October 2023.

Funding and diplomatic meetings

A Palestine Donor Group was set up by the EU in November 2025 to gather international support for implementing the Palestinian Authority’s reform agenda, the statement said.

Šuica is expected to take part in talks in Washington to coordinate EU action with international efforts on post-war recovery and reconstruction in Gaza.

She is also due to hold bilateral meetings with “key actors” on the margins of the gathering, with further details listed in her public calendar.