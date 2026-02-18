EU regulator clarifies prospectus rules in wake of Listing Act reforms

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU’s financial markets regulator has issued practical guidance on how national regulators and companies should apply new rules on prospectuses — the documents firms publish when offering securities to the public — under changes introduced by the EU’s Listing Act.

The guidance is aimed at national competent authorities, which are the financial regulators in each EU country, as well as issuers and their advisers, the European Securities and Market Authority announced on Wednesday.

It relates to the “revised prospectus framework” created by amendments to the Prospectus Regulation under the Listing Act.

Guidance for regulators, issuers and advisers

The document is presented as a public statement and provides practical direction on applying certain changes to the Prospectus Regulation, ESMA added.