EU energy project in Uzbekistan ends with roadmap for future reforms

Credit: EEAS

An EU-funded energy project, “Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA),” held a closing roundtable in Tashkent to present its results in Uzbekistan.

The event brought together representatives from Uzbekistan’s Agency for Strategic Development and Reforms, the EU Delegation to Uzbekistan, financial institutions and private-sector stakeholders, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Wednesday.

The roundtable was opened by Abdulla Abdukadirov, First Deputy Director of the Agency for Strategic Development and Reforms, and Toivo Klaar, the EU Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

The project, which ran from March 2022 to May 2026, provided technical assistance, policy advice and capacity-building support related to energy in Uzbekistan.

It reported work on energy efficiency in buildings, including support for developing mechanisms to stimulate the market for energy service companies — firms that help clients cut energy use and are typically paid based on savings.

The EEAS also said SECCA supported energy governance and strategic planning, including through a regional initiative on energy modelling, and carried out an assessment of the technical potential for rooftop solar projects.

What comes next

Participants discussed priorities for future cooperation at the meeting, the EEAS said.

Sven Ernedal, programme manager of EU4SustainableCentralAsia, presented ongoing and planned activities in Uzbekistan and set out options for continued support after SECCA ends.