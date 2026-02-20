Belgian MEP accused of 'humiliating' a female security guard at the European Parliament

Johan Van Overtveldt pictured in 2024. Credit: Dirk Waem/Belga

A Belgian MEP is in hot water over accusations he humiliated a female security guard in the European Parliament.

Politico reports that Johan Van Overtveldt (N-VA) allegedly compared a female security officer to his pet dog during a dispute over building access earlier this month.

The claims are contained in a complaint letter sent by the Union Syndicale Parlement Européen (US-PE), the body representing parliament staff, to Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

An expired access badge

The alleged incident occurred when a guard at the parliament’s Brussels premises stopped Van Overtveldt as he attempted to enter with his wife. Her family access badge had reportedly expired.

The union’s letter dated 16 February states that when the guard insisted on applying the rules, the MEP asked to see her identification badge, then reportedly threw it to the ground.

The letter further claims that when the officer asked the MEP to be respectful and reminded him that she was “a human being”, Van Overtveldt responded with what the union described as an “offensive remark”. He allegedly likened her to his dog – which the union claims constituted “humiliating and demeaning” treatment in front of others.

“Without any doubt I shouted”

Contacted by Politico, Van Overtveldt said he did not remember using such language and stressed that he does not own a dog. He acknowledged, however, that he had raised his voice.

“Without any doubt I shouted,” he said, adding that if inappropriate words were used, that would not have been acceptable. He also argued that the guard’s behaviour toward his wife had been “quite offensive”.

Van Overtveldt chairs the European Parliament’s budget committee and previously served as Belgium’s finance minister. He sits with the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group.

The European Parliament confirmed it is examining the matter and “assessing the facts”. In a separate message to staff, also seen by Politico, US-PE referred to “the recent mistreatment of one of our officers”, arguing that the episode reflects broader structural concerns affecting security personnel, including limited career progression and insufficient recognition of professional experience.

