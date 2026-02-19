European initiative tackles trust in science as debates question expert advice

Credit: Unsplash.com

Trust in science remains high across Europe, but public debates increasingly show people questioning scientific advice, according to findings from the 2025 Eurobarometer survey.

Most citizens continue to have confidence in scientific research, while also expecting research and innovation to be inclusive and socially responsive, the survey found, cited by the European Commission in a release on Thursday.

It also said scientists should spend more time explaining their work to the public.

Work has now started to implement a European Research Area (ERA) Policy Agenda measure on “enhancing trust in science through citizen participation, engagement and science communication”, the Commission said.

The ERA is an EU initiative intended to improve cooperation and coordination in research across Europe.

Building a European community of practice

A first meeting bringing together representatives from ERA governments and research and innovation stakeholder organisations took place in December 2025, initiating work to establish a Europe-wide “community of practice” focused on trust in science, the Commission said.

Representatives were nominated by the ERA Forum.

The Commission is facilitating the work with Germany, Sweden and ALLEA — the European Federation of Academies of Sciences and Humanities — acting as co-sponsors.

The Commission also said EU research programme Horizon Europe is continuing to fund projects in public engagement, citizen science and science communication.

Calls for 2026 under its WIDERA work programme are open, with a focus including citizen science for democratic governance and guidelines for inclusive public engagement in research and innovation.