EU strengthens climate, trade ties with Tonga through key initiatives

Credit: EU’s Ambassador to the Pacific, Barbara Plinkert, on X

The European Union is boosting its climate and trade relations with the Kingdom of Tonga as the EU’s Ambassador to the Pacific, Barbara Plinkert, has completed her first official visit to Tonga since the country’s new government took office

Plinkert met Tonga’s Prime Minister, Lord Fakafanua, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Economic Development Dr Viliami Uasike Latu during the trip, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Thursday.

She also held talks with Crown Prince Tupoutoʻa ʻUlukalala, as well as ministers responsible for finance, internal affairs and national planning.

The EU and Tonga discussed cooperation in areas including infrastructure, governance, renewable energy, and trade and economic development.

Tonga’s possible accession to an interim Economic Partnership Agreement between the EU and Pacific states was also raised.

“The European Union’s steadfast commitment to a sustainable and resilient Pacific is grounded in our shared values and goals,” Plinkert said during a meeting with Tongan media.

Climate projects and meteorological work

Plinkert visited a Kiwa Initiative project in Tonga focused on climate change resilience and community-led biodiversity conservation, the EEAS said.

The Kiwa Initiative is a multi-donor programme that supports Pacific Island ecosystems and communities to adapt to climate change using “nature-based solutions” — measures that protect, restore or manage natural habitats.

In Tongatapu, the project is working through the Organic Learning Farms Network to support small-scale farmers with agroecological practices and restoring soils and biodiversity.

Plinkert also visited the Tonga Meteorological Office to review work under the Intra-ACP Climate Services and Related Applications programme, known as ClimSA.

ClimSA supports activities including drought preparedness, recovery of climate data, and stronger community early warning systems, and is implemented in the Pacific by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme.