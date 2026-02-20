Coordinated raids dismantle drug labs across eastern Europe, 103 arrested

Credit: Europol

More than 100 people have been arrested and 36 suspected drug laboratories dismantled after coordinated raids targeting a synthetic drug network operating across eastern Europe.

The operation took place between 12 and 17 February in Ukraine, Poland and Moldova, with checks carried out at about 510 locations by the Ukrainian National Police and Poland’s Central Bureau of Investigation, Europol announced on Thursday.

Officers also dismantled 74 storage sites used for drugs ready to be distributed, while 129 people faced criminal charges and 103 were taken into custody.

Investigators suspect the network was producing and trafficking synthetic drugs, mainly synthetic cathinones including alpha-PVP — a stimulant sometimes known as “flakka” — and operated in several countries including Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine.

The group was allegedly led by a Ukrainian organiser who set up and equipped illegal laboratories and had links to Polish criminal networks that helped supply chemicals and equipment.

Drugs, cash and vehicles seized

Large quantities of drugs and chemical precursors — substances used to make drugs — were seized during searches of homes, other premises and vehicles, according to Europol.

Authorities seized 20,610 litres of precursors, 229.4 kg of alpha-PVP, 156.3 kg of amphetamine, 67.6 kg and 350 litres of mephedrone, 7 kg of methamphetamine, 47 kg of cannabis, 5,115 MDMA tablets and 2,000 ecstasy tablets.

They also seized cash totalling UAH 1.6 million, USD 167,000 and EUR 39,000, as well as virtual assets worth USD 45,000 and 41 vehicles.

The network is suspected of misusing legal businesses run by Polish and Lithuanian individuals with past involvement in synthetic drug production to import chemicals and support illegal laboratories in multiple countries.

Europol said it provided operational and analytical support, including real-time data and help with information sharing during the action days.