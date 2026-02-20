EU Parliament to declare support for Ukraine 4 years after Russia's invasion

Credit: Openverse

The European Parliament will hold a special session on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, to restate its support for Ukraine four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

The extraordinary plenary would pay tribute to “the thousands” who have died for a “free and democratic Ukraine”, and would include calls for EU countries to take “greater responsibility” for European security, the European People’s Party (EPP) Group said in a statement on Friday.

The Parliament is also expected to urge member states to provide “credible guarantees” and to treat Ukraine’s path towards joining the EU as a “strategic priority.”

Calls for responsibility and accountability

Russia should “pay for the massive destruction it has caused” in Ukraine, Andrzej Halicki MEP, the EPP Group’s vice-chair in charge of foreign affairs, said.

He declared that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy system and civilian infrastructure were “deliberate attacks on ordinary citizens”, and added that a similar pattern could be seen “on a smaller scale” within the EU.

“To prevail, our answer must be strong, unwavering, and united. That is the language Putin and the Kremlin understand,” Halicki said.