Agriculture’s share of EU GDP grows slightly in 15 years

Agriculture accounted for 1.2% of the EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, up 0.1 percentage points from 2009.

The figures come from the “Key figures on the European food chain — 2025 edition”, which tracks the food chain from farm to fork, including production, trade, consumption and environmental issues, Eurostat announced on Monday.

Greece recorded the highest share of agricultural value added in the EU in 2024 at 3.2% of GDP, followed by Romania at 2.5% and Spain at 2.3%.

Bulgaria, Italy and Croatia had the next highest ratios, each at 1.8%.

In 12 EU countries, agriculture contributed less than 1.0% of GDP in 2024, with the lowest shares in Luxembourg and Malta at 0.2% each.

Biggest changes since 2009

Between 2009 and 2024, agriculture’s share of GDP increased in 15 EU countries, with the largest rises in Greece (up 0.9 percentage points), Latvia (up 0.6) and Spain (up 0.5).

Over the same period, the share fell most in Romania (down 2.2 percentage points) and Bulgaria (down 1.4), while Malta and Croatia each recorded declines of 0.7 percentage points.