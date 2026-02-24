Foreign-controlled firms employ 1.3 million in EU transport sector

Credit: Unsplash.com

About 1.3 million people in the EU worked in transport and storage companies controlled by foreign multinational groups in 2023.

That was a 30% rise compared with 2018, and accounted for 12% of total employment in the EU’s transport and storage sector, Eurostat informed on Tuesday.

Two-thirds of the 1.3 million people worked for companies controlled by groups based in another EU country or in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) — which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Germany had the largest number of people employed in transport and storage companies controlled from abroad, at 191,000, followed by Poland with 167,000 and Spain with 126,000.

The share of transport and storage employment in foreign-controlled multinational groups was highest in Sweden at 37.5%, Luxembourg at 33.4% and the Netherlands at 25.9%.

The lowest shares were in France at 5.9%, Lithuania at 6.4% and Greece at 6.7%.

Where control of multinational groups sits

German multinational groups employed 232,000 people in transport and storage companies in other EU countries, the highest total among controlling countries.

French groups employed 176,000 people in other EU countries, followed by Dutch groups with 72,000.