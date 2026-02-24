EU states urged to send missiles as Ukraine war enters fifth year

Credit: Openverse

EU countries were urged to send Patriot air-defence systems to Ukraine and Germany was called on to deliver Taurus long-range missiles as Russia’s full-scale invasion entered its fifth year.

The European Parliament marked the anniversary in an extraordinary session on Tuesday, paying tribute to people killed during the war, according to a statement from the European People’s Party (EPP) Group.

Michael Gahler, the Parliament’s lead MEP for Ukraine and the EPP Group’s foreign affairs spokesman, said Russia was trying to achieve its aims by “destroying vital infrastructure.”

He called on EU member states with air-defence capabilities “such as Patriot systems” to supply them to Ukraine “now.”

Patriot is a US-made surface-to-air missile system designed to intercept aircraft and missiles.

Gahler also said countries including Germany that have Taurus and other long-range missiles should deliver them.

Taurus is an air-launched cruise missile designed to strike targets at long range.

Security guarantees and peace terms

The group reiterated its support for what it called a “just, comprehensive and lasting peace” based on international law and on terms set by Ukraine and acceptable to its people, it said.

It backed “credible security guarantees” in line with Article 42.7 of the EU Treaty — a clause requiring EU countries to provide aid and assistance if a member state is the victim of armed aggression — and said it welcomed a proposal for a multinational “reassurance force” for Ukraine.

The EPP Group also stated Ukraine should be free to choose its alliances, and that any peace agreement should not limit Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

Andrzej Halicki, an EPP Group vice-chair responsible for foreign affairs, said Russia should pay for “the massive destruction” caused in Ukraine and described attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure as “deliberate attacks on ordinary citizens.”

Halicki also said Russia would continue “hybrid aggression and cyber-attacks on Europe” and called for a “strong and united” response by EU member states and institutions.