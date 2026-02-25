EU proposes cutting roaming costs for Western Balkans travellers

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has proposed opening talks with six Western Balkan partners on joining the EU’s “Roam Like at Home” system, which lets people use their mobile phones abroad without extra roaming fees.

The proposal covers Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, the Commission revealed in a statement on Wednesday.

If separate agreements are finalised with each partner and they fully align their rules with EU roaming requirements, travellers moving between the EU and the Western Balkans would be able to make calls, send text messages and use mobile data at domestic prices.

That would apply both to Western Balkan citizens and businesses visiting the EU and to EU travellers in the Western Balkans.

Henna Virkkunen, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said the proposal was “good news both for citizens and businesses.”

What happens next

The Commission said it has adopted proposed “negotiating mandates” and will seek authorisation from EU member states in the Council to start talks.

Once the Council gives the go-ahead, the Commission would negotiate bilateral agreements with each of the six partners.

Marta Kos, the Commissioner for Enlargement, said roaming charges can lead to “surprise bills” for people travelling across borders and proposed extending the EU approach to the Western Balkans.