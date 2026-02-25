EU invites cities to test bold solutions for housing, climate, safety

Credit: Unsplash.com

European cities and groups of municipalities with at least 25,000 residents have been invited to apply for EU co-funding of up to €2 million per project to test locally tailored solutions to urban challenges.

The fourth call of the European Urban Initiative is aimed at cities of all sizes, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized places, and covers projects that are new in a city’s own context even if similar approaches have been tried elsewhere, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

Applicants can propose new products, services or processes in six policy areas: competitiveness, digitalisation, innovation and investment; social inclusion and equality; security, safety and preparedness; housing and buildings; climate action, environment and clean energy; and mobility.

Projects can also combine more than one theme where relevant.

Funding for selected projects can reach €2 million, with the European Regional Development Fund — an EU pot that supports regional development — co-financing 80% of eligible costs.

The deadline for submissions is 15 June 2026.

Backing for city-led testing

The programme is part of the European Urban Initiative, which supports the “urban dimension” of EU Cohesion Policy for 2021–2027, the announcement said.

Over that period, €24 billion from the European Regional Development Fund will be invested in priorities defined with EU cities through their sustainable urban development strategies, according to the background information provided.

Three previous calls were held in 2022, 2023 and 2024, focusing on topics including the New European Bauhaus, greening cities, sustainable tourism, shrinking cities, energy transition and technology in cities.