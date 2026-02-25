EU warns human trafficking largely undetected as campaign public action

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has launched an EU-wide awareness campaign urging people to spot and report human trafficking, saying about 10,000 victims are identified each year across the bloc while many more remain undetected.

The campaign is titled “End Human Trafficking. Break the Invisible Chain” and focuses on helping the public and potential victims recognise warning signs, report suspected cases and access support, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

Victims include both EU citizens and people from outside the EU, and can be forced into sexual exploitation, labour exploitation, forced criminality or other forms of trafficking.

The Commission is directing people to a list of 10 indicators that someone may be a trafficking victim, and to national hotlines that can be used to report concerns and seek help for victims.

How to report concerns and get support

Multilingual campaign materials have been made available for people who want to share information about the initiative, the Commission said.

Further details on the campaign and the EU’s actions against trafficking are published on the Commission’s home affairs website.