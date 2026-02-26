EU targets online radicalisation in €5m push to prevent extremism

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a €5 million funding call for projects to prevent and counter radicalisation that can lead to violent extremism and terrorism across the EU.

The call focuses in part on online radicalisation, including attempts to manipulate young people and other vulnerable groups through violent extremist, terrorist and other harmful content shared on digital platforms, the Commission informed on Thursday.

Projects funded under the scheme are expected to combine online work with offline, community-based prevention activities.

The funding comes from the EU’s Internal Security Fund — the bloc’s budget line for security-related measures — and is set out under the Internal Security Fund’s Thematic Facility Work Programme 2023–2027.

What kinds of projects the EU wants to fund

The Commission said it is seeking proposals that build “digital resilience”, meaning efforts to strengthen people’s ability to critically assess and resist extremist content online.

It also listed “community protective factors”, including work to reinforce social cohesion, trust and early prevention capacities within communities.

The call has a “multi-ideological” scope, covering threats linked to jihadist, violent right-wing and violent left-wing narratives, as well as cross-cutting extremist narratives such as antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred.

Other priorities include “youth empowerment” — supporting young people to act as credible messengers and promote alternatives to extremist narratives — and “co-creation and inclusion”, meaning projects should be designed with youth, parents, educators and affected communities.

Applications must be submitted by 27 May 2026.