EU sees no immediate oil supply risk despite pipeline disruption

EU countries do not see any immediate risks to oil supplies after disruption to the Druzhba pipeline following Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The situation was discussed at an ad hoc meeting of the Oil Coordination Group, which brings together the European Commission and member states to co-ordinate responses on oil security, the Commission informed on Thursday.

Hungary and Slovakia have released some of their emergency oil stocks — reserves held for supply shocks — and increased the use of alternative supplies.

All EU countries keep emergency stocks of oil and/or petroleum products to manage disruptions.

Alternative routes and cargoes

Hungary and Slovakia have also relied on non-Russian crude oil delivered via the Adria pipeline from Croatia, according to the Commission.

Additional cargoes contracted by MOL Group and carrying non-Russian crude oil are on their way to Croatia’s oil terminal in Omišalj, Croatia confirmed.

The Commission said it is continuing regular monitoring and communication with member states and market participants, and remains in dialogue with Ukraine.