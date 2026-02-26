EU unveils €63m plan to combat Somalia’s growing food crisis

Credit: European Union, 2025 (photographer: Peter Biro)

The EU has announced €63 million in humanitarian funding for Somalia to support vulnerable communities affected by conflict, displacement, drought and rising food prices.

Hunger is affecting about 6.5 million people — roughly one in three Somalis — as drought-related food insecurity and malnutrition rise across the country, the European Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

An estimated 1.85 million children under five are at risk of acute malnutrition, it added.

The funding will prioritise “life-saving” support including integrated health and nutrition services, treatment for severe acute malnutrition, emergency cash assistance, and water and sanitation.

Protection services and emergency education are also included.

Aid will be delivered through EU humanitarian partners working in Somalia, with the EU saying this would help assistance reach those most affected in a timely and inclusive way.

Wider response and previous funding

The Commission said the EU is taking part in a Global Leadership Roundtable as Somalia activates its Food Security Crisis Preparedness Plan to coordinate the emergency response.

Including the newly announced package, the EU has provided more than €750 million in humanitarian aid to Somalia since 2017.