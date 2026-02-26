Cambodia edges closer to EU ties amid rights concerns and border peace

Credit: European Council President Antonio Costa on X

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet visited EU institutions in Brussels on 24 and 25 February 2026 for talks on bilateral relations, security, human rights and trade.

Hun Manet met European Council President Antonio Costa, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas — who also serves as a Vice President of the European Commission — and European Parliament Vice President Christel Schaldemose, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Thursday.

The discussions included EU support for Cambodia’s graduation from Least Developed Country status in 2029, along with EU concerns about human rights, good governance and online fraud.

“The EU and Cambodia share a commitment to stability, multilateralism, and a rules-based international order,” Costa said.

“The EU appreciates Cambodia’s support for the EU’s stronger engagement with ASEAN, ahead of the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit planned for 2027,” he added.

Hun Manet said Cambodia wanted to strengthen ties with the EU and described the bloc as an important trade partner.

Ceasefire and EU funding

The visit also included exchanges on the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, with the EU welcoming a ceasefire agreement reached on 27 December 2025 and calling for its full implementation in line with international law, the EEAS said.

The EU offered support for the peace process.

The EU is one of Cambodia’s largest donors and has provided about €270 million in grant funding for development projects.