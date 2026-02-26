Ukraine secured record €1.5b EIB funding for war recovery in 2025

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund provided almost €1.5 billion in financing for Ukraine in 2025, the highest annual total since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

The funding supported services including energy, water and heating, transport, healthcare and education, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the EIB Group announced on Wednesday.

The bank signed a €300 million operation with Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz in 2025, alongside a €127 million EU grant enabled through Norway’s contribution to the Ukraine Facility.

Naftogaz committed to reinvest an equivalent amount into renewable energy and decarbonisation projects.

A further €120 million went to Ukrhydroenergo to rehabilitate hydropower plants, and €200 million was provided through partner banks to help municipalities restore and modernise district heating systems.

Water, roads and business finance

Three recovery programmes worth €740 million are supporting reconstruction of water supply, district heating and municipal infrastructure — including schools, hospitals and housing — in more than 150 communities, with more than 500 projects under implementation nationwide, the EIB Group said.

It also signed a €100 million “Ukraine Water Recovery” project in 2025 to repair and modernise water and wastewater systems damaged by the war.

On transport and border links, a €134 million loan is supporting repairs to bridges and roads and upgrades to border infrastructure along the EU Solidarity Lanes, the EIB Group said.

It also provided €40 million to roll out an EU-aligned “112” emergency system — the single emergency number used across much of Europe.

For businesses, agreements with seven Ukrainian banks under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility are expected to unlock about €250 million in financing for around 4,600 SMEs.

The EIB Group also reported a €70 million loan to Ukrgasbank to expand access to long-term finance for SMEs and mid-caps, and investments of €15 million in the Ukraine Phoenix Tech Fund and €50 million in the Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund.

The EIB has been active in Ukraine since 2007 and has provided €4 billion in financing since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.