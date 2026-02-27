EU investment weakens as agriculture, real estate drive decline

Credit: Unsplash.com

Investment in long-term assets across the EU fell by 1.9% in 2024 compared with 2023.

The measure, known as gross fixed capital formation, is a component of GDP that tracks investment in items such as buildings, machinery and equipment, research and development, and software, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

The biggest drops by economic activity were in agriculture, forestry and fishery (down 7.6%), information and communication (down 5.6%), and real estate activities (down 4.3%).

Investment also declined in industry (down 3.1%) and in professional, scientific and technical activities alongside administrative and support service activities (down 1.7%).

Which sectors saw investment rise

Increases were recorded in public administration, defence, education, human health and social work activities (up 4.3%), financial and insurance activities (up 3.6%), and construction (up 0.9%), Eurostat said.

The estimates for 2024 were published by Eurostat for the first time alongside EU and euro area data broken down by economic activity and by asset type.