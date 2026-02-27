Foreign-born face stark discrimination gap in EU housing, public services

Credit: Unsplash.com

Foreign-born people in the EU were more likely than native-born people to say they felt discriminated against in 2024, with the biggest gap reported when looking for housing.

Some 12.5% of people born abroad said they felt discriminated against when searching for housing, compared with 4.3% of native-born people, Eurostat informed on Friday.

In contact with public services or administrative offices, 9.7% of foreign-born people reported self-perceived discrimination, while the share among native-born people was 4.5%.

In public spaces such as cafés, shops and sports facilities, 7.8% of people born abroad said they felt discriminated against, compared with 2.8% of native-born people.

The smallest difference was reported in education settings, where 4.3% of foreign-born people and 2.3% of native-born people said they felt discriminated against.

Largest gaps in public spaces reported in the Netherlands and Austria

Among EU countries, the Netherlands recorded the highest share of self-perceived discrimination in public spaces among foreign-born people at 16.2%, compared with 5.0% among native-born people — a gap of 11.2 percentage points, according to Eurostat.

Austria followed with 13.9% among foreign-born people and 6.1% among native-born, while Denmark reported 13.1% versus 5.3%.

Finland recorded 13.1% for foreign-born people compared with 2.4% for native-born, and Portugal 10.8% compared with 1.8%.

The shares were almost the same in Croatia, where 0.8% of foreign-born people and 0.7% of native-born people reported discrimination in public spaces, and in Estonia at 6.7% versus 6.4%.

The release was published ahead of Zero Discrimination Day, observed each year on 1 March.