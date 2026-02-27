Friday 27 February 2026
Foreign-born face stark discrimination gap in EU housing, public services

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Foreign-born people in the EU were more likely than native-born people to say they felt discriminated against in 2024, with the biggest gap reported when looking for housing.

Some 12.5% of people born abroad said they felt discriminated against when searching for housing, compared with 4.3% of native-born people, Eurostat informed on Friday.

In contact with public services or administrative offices, 9.7% of foreign-born people reported self-perceived discrimination, while the share among native-born people was 4.5%.

In public spaces such as cafés, shops and sports facilities, 7.8% of people born abroad said they felt discriminated against, compared with 2.8% of native-born people.

The smallest difference was reported in education settings, where 4.3% of foreign-born people and 2.3% of native-born people said they felt discriminated against.

Self-perceived discrimination by country of birth in the EU, 2024 (%, by housing, public services, public places, education). Bar chart. Link to full dataset below.

Largest gaps in public spaces reported in the Netherlands and Austria

Among EU countries, the Netherlands recorded the highest share of self-perceived discrimination in public spaces among foreign-born people at 16.2%, compared with 5.0% among native-born people — a gap of 11.2 percentage points, according to Eurostat.

Austria followed with 13.9% among foreign-born people and 6.1% among native-born, while Denmark reported 13.1% versus 5.3%.

Finland recorded 13.1% for foreign-born people compared with 2.4% for native-born, and Portugal 10.8% compared with 1.8%.

The shares were almost the same in Croatia, where 0.8% of foreign-born people and 0.7% of native-born people reported discrimination in public spaces, and in Estonia at 6.7% versus 6.4%.

The release was published ahead of Zero Discrimination Day, observed each year on 1 March.

Self-perceived discrimination in public spaces by country of birth, 2024 (%). Bar chart. Link to full dataset below.

