EU investigates Romania's extended €2.86b aid for key energy company

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into Romania’s proposed changes to a restructuring plan for the state-controlled power company CE Oltenia, to assess whether the revised support package complies with EU state aid rules.

The Commission conditionally approved €2.66 billion (RON 13.15 billion) in Romanian restructuring aid for CE Oltenia in January 2022, to support a plan covering 2021 to 2026, the EU executive noted in a release on Friday.

Romania notified an amended plan in December 2025 that would increase the aid to €2.86 billion and extend the restructuring period by three years to the end of 2029.

Romania told the Commission the extension was linked to delays in building new solar and gas power plants, which it said had postponed the phase-out of CE Oltenia’s existing lignite-fired capacity.

It also cited risks to regional electricity supply “due to the current geopolitical situation."

Romania, via CE Oltenia, is the main supplier of electricity to neighbouring Moldova and one of the energy suppliers for Ukraine.

What the EU will examine

The Commission said it will assess whether the longer timetable is reasonable and whether the revised plan still restores CE Oltenia’s long-term viability.

It will also examine whether CE Oltenia, investors or financial institutions are contributing enough to the higher restructuring costs to keep the aid proportionate, and whether Romania would introduce additional measures to limit distortions to competition created by the extra support.

The investigation will consider whether the delays in key parts of the restructuring plan were outside the control of CE Oltenia or Romania.

Opening an in-depth investigation gives Romania and interested third parties the chance to submit comments and does not prejudge the outcome.

CE Oltenia is a Romanian public company involved in lignite mining and power generation, with the Romanian state holding 87.48% of its shares, while Fondul Proprietatea holds 11.81% and other public companies hold the rest.