First German yard added to EU ship recycling list amidst removals

Credit: Tobias Bruns/European Commission

The European Commission has published the 15th edition of its European List of Ship Recycling Facilities, adding the first approved shipyard in Germany, in Emden, and updating which yards are allowed to dismantle large EU-flagged ships.

The revised list renews the inclusion of four EU shipyards in Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania and Spain, and also renews one facility in Turkey, the Commission informed on Friday.

Three shipyards were removed, including a Finnish yard that did not renew its authorisation and one in Northern Ireland that failed to provide the information needed for renewal.

A shipyard in Turkey was also found not to comply with the EU Ship Recycling Regulation, specifically on shoreline protection.

Ship recycling facilities on the list are allowed to work with large seagoing vessels flying the flag of an EU member state and must meet environmental, safety and labour standards set out in EU rules.

Where the approved yards are located

The updated list contains 41 ship recycling facilities — 30 in Europe (the EU, Norway and the UK), 10 in Turkey and one in the United States — with several yards able to recycle large vessels, the Commission said.

European ship owners have around 30% of the world’s fleet by tonnage, and many ships are dismantled outside the EU, mainly in South Asia, under conditions that are often harmful to workers’ health and the environment.

Under the EU Ship Recycling Regulation, in force since 31 December 2018, all large seagoing vessels sailing under an EU member state flag must be recycled at facilities included on the European List.