EU unveils first science diplomacy strategy as research security risks rise

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has presented a package of measures to strengthen how the EU engages internationally on research and innovation as geopolitical competition intensifies.

The measures are designed to reinforce global partnerships while safeguarding the EU’s strategic interests, and to keep international cooperation “open and secure,” the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

A central element is a proposal for a Council recommendation that would create the EU’s first framework for “science diplomacy” — the use of science and scientific cooperation to support diplomatic objectives, and the use of diplomacy to support scientific progress.

The Commission said the framework is intended to help the EU and its member states act more strategically and “speak with one voice” when engaging internationally through research and innovation.

Research security and international cooperation

Alongside the proposal, the Commission published the Research Security Monitor 2025, which it described as a qualitative baseline of research security policies and measures across the EU.

The monitor finds there is growing awareness of research security risks linked to international cooperation, but that further work is needed because policy maturity varies across member states.

Research security covers risks such as the undesirable transfer of critical knowledge and technology, malign influence on research, and breaches of ethics and integrity.

The Commission also released its Global Approach Implementation Report 2023 – 2025, which reviews progress in the EU’s strategy for international cooperation in research and innovation.

The report says the strategy remains relevant and describes EU action to promote “fair and reciprocal” cooperation and to work with partners on shared priorities including the green and digital transitions and global health.